The Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) pulls into Ishigaki Port on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2023. U.S. Sailors hosted a tour of the ship and participated in a community relations event where they cleaned a beach along with members of the U.S. Consulate General Naha. The USS Pioneer is a forward-deployed class Mine Countermeasures Ship out of Fleet Activity Sasebo, underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy ship has pulled into Ishigaki since 2009, and the first that the Pioneer has made port at the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896518
|VIRIN:
|230907-M-QT322-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109873403
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Pioneer (MCM 9) visits Ishigaki Port Sept. 7, 2023., by GySgt Andrew Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT