    USS Pioneer (MCM 9) visits Ishigaki Port Sept. 7, 2023.

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa  

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    The Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) pulls into Ishigaki Port on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2023. U.S. Sailors hosted a tour of the ship and participated in a community relations event where they cleaned a beach along with members of the U.S. Consulate General Naha. The USS Pioneer is a forward-deployed class Mine Countermeasures Ship out of Fleet Activity Sasebo, underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy ship has pulled into Ishigaki since 2009, and the first that the Pioneer has made port at the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896518
    VIRIN: 230907-M-QT322-1001
    Filename: DOD_109873403
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pioneer (MCM 9) visits Ishigaki Port Sept. 7, 2023., by GySgt Andrew Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USS Pioneer
    MCM 9
    MCMRON 7
    Ishigaki

