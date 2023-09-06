427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The New York Army National Guard’s 427th Brigade Support Battalion conducts change of command and change of responsibility ceremonies in which Lt. Col. Delbert Gustave assumed command from Lt. Col. William Hofmann, and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Dowd assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. The BSB provides combat sustainment support to the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team across New York State. (U.S. National Guard video by Avery Schneider)