427th Brigade Support Battalion Change of Command and Responsibility

The New York Army National Guard’s 427th Brigade Support Battalion conducts change of command and change of responsibility ceremonies in which Lt. Col. Delbert Gustave assumed command from Lt. Col. William Hofmann, and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Dowd assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Leylan Jones in Syracuse, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2023. The BSB provides combat sustainment support to the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team across New York State. (U.S. National Guard video by Avery Schneider)
