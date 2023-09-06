Saber Junction 2023 is an annual event from Sept. 6 to Sept. 16 designed to increase the 2nd Cavalry Regiment lethality, capabilities and readiness to deter aggression in support of NATO’s collective deterrence and defense initiatives. The 11th Armoured Cavalry Division is responsible for training more than 4,000 soldiers from the U.S. and 14 NATO, allies and partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jet Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 05:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896501
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-EX105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109872855
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|DE
