Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Airborne Jump

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter using an MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone in Dahlonega, Ga., September 8, 2023. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt Eric Kestner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896495
    VIRIN: 230908-A-CG814-2001
    Filename: DOD_109872787
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: DAHLONEGA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Airborne Jump, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Rangers
    US Army
    Airborne
    5th Ranger Training Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT