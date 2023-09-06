5th Ranger Training Battalion Stringer DZ Airborne Jump

A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter using an MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone in Dahlonega, Ga., September 8, 2023. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt Eric Kestner)
|09.08.2023
September 9, 2023
B-Roll
|Location:
Dahlonega, GA, US
