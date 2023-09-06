The 104th Fighter Wing sent 77 members to the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet, September 2023, at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia. The competition's goal is to evaluate F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the DAF, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896491
|VIRIN:
|230909-Z-IE380-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109872756
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 104th Fighter Wing William Tell 2023, by SSgt Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
