104th Fighter Wing William Tell 2023

The 104th Fighter Wing sent 77 members to the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet, September 2023, at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia. The competition's goal is to evaluate F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the DAF, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sara Kolinski)