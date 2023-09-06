Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104th Fighter Wing William Tell 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing sent 77 members to the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet, September 2023, at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah, Georgia. The competition's goal is to evaluate F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the DAF, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sara Kolinski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896491
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-IE380-1001
    Filename: DOD_109872756
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing William Tell 2023, by SSgt Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jets
    F-15 Eagle
    104 FW
    104th Operations Group
    104th Maintenance Group
    William Tell 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT