Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing participate in Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 8, 2023. FLARE-V 2023 is a Commander Directed Readiness Exercise designed to inform commanders of their units’ ability to Generate-Employ-Sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare. Airmen with skills across the spectrum of Air Force career-fields demonstrate their proficiency in a simulated war time environment. Unit members are challenged with a series of command & control, nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological decontamination, self aid and buddy care, and career-field specific tasks to challenge and help hone their skills. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally-informed training events, real-world deployments and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896490
|VIRIN:
|230908-Z-KF734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109872680
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Fly Away Readiness Exercise - Validation, by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
