    Fly Away Readiness Exercise - Validation

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing participate in Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 8, 2023. FLARE-V 2023 is a Commander Directed Readiness Exercise designed to inform commanders of their units’ ability to Generate-Employ-Sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare. Airmen with skills across the spectrum of Air Force career-fields demonstrate their proficiency in a simulated war time environment. Unit members are challenged with a series of command & control, nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological decontamination, self aid and buddy care, and career-field specific tasks to challenge and help hone their skills. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally-informed training events, real-world deployments and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896490
    VIRIN: 230908-Z-KF734-1001
    Filename: DOD_109872680
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 

    WVANG
    130AW
    FLARE-V

