video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing participate in Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation (FLARE-V) at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Miss. on Sept. 8, 2023. FLARE-V 2023 is a Commander Directed Readiness Exercise designed to inform commanders of their units’ ability to Generate-Employ-Sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare. Airmen with skills across the spectrum of Air Force career-fields demonstrate their proficiency in a simulated war time environment. Unit members are challenged with a series of command & control, nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological decontamination, self aid and buddy care, and career-field specific tasks to challenge and help hone their skills. The fly away readiness exercise is a part of the Air Forces larger mechanism of continuous assessment by the wing, the MAJCOM, and the service through a series of evaluative events including scalable wing-level exercises, joint exercises, complex and operationally-informed training events, real-world deployments and the validation of readiness reporting procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)