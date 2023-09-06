Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUAL PURSUITS | POU POLANCO

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    SFC Victor Polanco and SSG Jennifer Pou, husband and wife, share their unique story being in the Army Reserve together. From supporting their community amidst hurricanes, Soldiers, and their family, Victor and Jennifer strive to be all they can be together.

