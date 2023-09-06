DUAL PURSUITS | POU POLANCO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SFC Victor Polanco and SSG Jennifer Pou, husband and wife, share their unique story being in the Army Reserve together. From supporting their community amidst hurricanes, Soldiers, and their family, Victor and Jennifer strive to be all they can be together.