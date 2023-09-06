SFC Victor Polanco and SSG Jennifer Pou, husband and wife, share their unique story being in the Army Reserve together. From supporting their community amidst hurricanes, Soldiers, and their family, Victor and Jennifer strive to be all they can be together.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|896489
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109872601
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DUAL PURSUITS | POU POLANCO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT