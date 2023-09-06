Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy medevac training exercise with Estonian hospital boosts medical readiness in Baltics

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    09.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade; and Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), both supporting 4th Infantry Division; and North Estonia Medical Centre staff, conduct a medical evacuation exercise in Tallinn, Estonia, Sep. 5. The training marked the second recent medevac exercise with Estonian hospitals, to expand the scope of operations, and advance interoperability between U.S. Army medics and civilian healthcare facilities. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896488
    VIRIN: 230905-A-AS463-8137
    Filename: DOD_109872568
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TALLINN, EE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Task Force Ivy medevac training exercise with Estonian hospital boosts medical readiness in Baltics, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

