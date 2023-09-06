Task Force Ivy medevac training exercise with Estonian hospital boosts medical readiness in Baltics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade; and Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), both supporting 4th Infantry Division; and North Estonia Medical Centre staff, conduct a medical evacuation exercise in Tallinn, Estonia, Sep. 5. The training marked the second recent medevac exercise with Estonian hospitals, to expand the scope of operations, and advance interoperability between U.S. Army medics and civilian healthcare facilities. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)