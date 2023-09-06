10th Air Force Mission Video

The mission of Tenth Air Force is to provide mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to fly, fight and win in every domain.Tenth Air Force, located at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, directs the activities of more than 18,000 reserve, active duty and civilian personnel located at 37 military installations throughout the United States. Tenth Air Force is the Air Force Reserve Command’s most diverse Numbered Air Force. It manages and supervises all reserve fighter and bomber operations and training, special operations, rescue, airborne warning and control, combat air operations battle staff, remotely-piloted aircraft, space, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance units. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Christopher Vasquez)
|09.05.2022
|09.09.2023 10:14
|Video Productions
|896487
|220905-F-F3757-1001
|DOD_109872561
|00:00:59
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|5
|5
