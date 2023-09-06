10th Air Force Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission of Tenth Air Force is to provide mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to fly, fight and win in every domain.Tenth Air Force, located at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, directs the activities of more than 18,000 reserve, active duty and civilian personnel located at 37 military installations throughout the United States. Tenth Air Force is the Air Force Reserve Command’s most diverse Numbered Air Force. It manages and supervises all reserve fighter and bomber operations and training, special operations, rescue, airborne warning and control, combat air operations battle staff, remotely-piloted aircraft, space, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance units. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Christopher Vasquez)