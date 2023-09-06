Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Air Force Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    513th Air Control Group

    The mission of Tenth Air Force is to provide mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to fly, fight and win in every domain.Tenth Air Force, located at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, directs the activities of more than 18,000 reserve, active duty and civilian personnel located at 37 military installations throughout the United States. Tenth Air Force is the Air Force Reserve Command’s most diverse Numbered Air Force. It manages and supervises all reserve fighter and bomber operations and training, special operations, rescue, airborne warning and control, combat air operations battle staff, remotely-piloted aircraft, space, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance units. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Christopher Vasquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2023 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896487
    VIRIN: 220905-F-F3757-1001
    Filename: DOD_109872561
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Air Force Mission Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    Mission Video
    513 ACG
    10th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT