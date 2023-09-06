U.S. Agency for International Development representatives, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, role-playing civilians and security forces simulate humanitarian response and anti-NATO protest scenarios for training purposes during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. These training scenarios enhance NATO allies’ and partners’ ability to respond more effectively to regional humanitarian crises and meet their own security needs.
Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896486
|VIRIN:
|230909-A-RK866-6488
|Filename:
|DOD_109872533
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Partners work to provide and protect during Saber Junction 23, by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT