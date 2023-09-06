KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 8, 2023) – Pacific Partnership 2023 Band performs a concert at Teluk Cempedak Beach during Pacific Partnership 2023, Sept. 8. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac. Audio removed due to copyright.)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2023 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896481
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-DK867-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109872353
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Band Performs at Teluk Cempedak Beach, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT