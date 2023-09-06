U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Steven Harper, a firefighter with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives a shout out to the Miami Dolphins for the National Football League’s Military Appreciation Week, on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, Sep. 7, 2023. The NFL states on their website that they strive to represent unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation’s servicemembers, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 20:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|896466
|VIRIN:
|230908-M-HL316-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109872071
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 MCAS Miramar NFL Military Appreciation Week Shout Outs, by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
