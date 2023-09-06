Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 MCAS Miramar NFL Military Appreciation Week Shout Outs

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Steven Harper, a firefighter with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives a shout out to the Miami Dolphins for the National Football League’s Military Appreciation Week, on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, Sep. 7, 2023. The NFL states on their website that they strive to represent unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation’s servicemembers, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 20:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 896466
    VIRIN: 230908-M-HL316-1003
    Filename: DOD_109872071
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    This work, 2023 MCAS Miramar NFL Military Appreciation Week Shout Outs, by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    NFL
    Football
    Event
    Military

