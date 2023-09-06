2023 MCAS Miramar NFL Military Appreciation Week Shout Outs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Garcia, a firefighter with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives a shout out to the Los Angeles Rams for the National Football League’s Military Appreciation Week on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, Sep. 7, 2023. The NFL states on their website that they strive to represent unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with our nation’s servicemembers, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)