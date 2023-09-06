Submarine Service with Lt. Shari Yurick.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896433" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Being a Sailor in the U.S. submarine force is a challenging lifestyle, one that most people will never get a chance to experience. But service in the submarine force also allows people to pursue their passions. Take a look at what submarine service has allowed Lt. Shari Yurick to do.