Marine Recruit Depot San Diego, holds a Colors Rededication Ceremony as part of a Centennial Celebration, at MCRD San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. The Making Marines Centennial Celebration consists of events throughout MCRD San Diego to celebrate and highlight the 100 years of recruit training on the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896428
|VIRIN:
|230908-M-RH724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109871519
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 Years of Making Marines, Colors Rededication Ceremony, by Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT