    100 Years of Making Marines, Colors Rededication Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Marine Recruit Depot San Diego, holds a Colors Rededication Ceremony as part of a Centennial Celebration, at MCRD San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. The Making Marines Centennial Celebration consists of events throughout MCRD San Diego to celebrate and highlight the 100 years of recruit training on the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896428
    VIRIN: 230908-M-RH724-1001
    Filename: DOD_109871519
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Marines
    USMCNews

