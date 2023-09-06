Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve- 2nd Lt. Leah Topp

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Leah Topp is a 13A from Menomonee Falls, WI, and is currently in the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC). Topp tells us why she joined the Army and chose the Field Artillery.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896425
    VIRIN: 230908-D-NU467-1021
    Filename: DOD_109871497
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    King Of Battle
    Why I Serve
    be all you can be
    Possibilities

