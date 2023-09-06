Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve- 2nd Lt. Jacob Watters

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Bryan Araujo and Judith Oman

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Jacob Watters is a 13A from Walworth, WI, and is currently in the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC). Watters tells us why he chose the Field Artillery.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896424
    VIRIN: 230908-D-GJ183-1107
    Filename: DOD_109871483
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    This work, Why I Serve- 2nd Lt. Jacob Watters, by Bryan Araujo and Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    King Of Battle
    Why I Serve
    be all you can be
    Possibilities

