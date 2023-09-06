Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alphonso Dunston | Army Reserve Drill Sergeant

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Drill Sergeant Alphonso Dunston tells us what Army Reserve Drill Sergeants do, and the opportunities and flexibility that comes with being one.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    This work, Alphonso Dunston | Army Reserve Drill Sergeant, by SPC Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

