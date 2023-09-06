U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Sherry, Junior Executive Assistant to the Air University Command Chief, talks about her experience joining the military and why she stays.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 15:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896417
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-EE292-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109871399
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I stay: Staff Sgt. Ashley Sherry, by AB Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT