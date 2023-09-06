Hard work and dedication

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor Sgt. Anthony Ruiz, 345th Field Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida, talks about his experience at the Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 06, 2023. 60 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10, 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Frank Alcala)
