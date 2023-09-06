Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Video: Maj. Mathew Gallo

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Space Base Delta 1

    In memory of 9/11, four Space Force Guardians shared their personal experiences. Here is the last story shared by the Peterson SFB Branch Chaplain, Maj. Mathew Gallo. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro).

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896404
    VIRIN: 230908-X-ET937-1003
    Filename: DOD_109871125
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Video: Maj. Mathew Gallo, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #spaceforce #sempersupra #Alwaysabove #9/11 #PetersonSFB

