9/11 Memorial Video: Col. Mark Bigley

In memory of 9/11, four Space Force Guardians shared their personal experiences. Here is the second story shared by the Commander of Space Delta 9, Col. Mark Bigley. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro).
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896403
|VIRIN:
|230908-X-ET937-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109871124
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PETERSON SFB, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
