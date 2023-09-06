Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Video Reel: Col. Raj Agrawal

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Space Base Delta 1

    In memory of 9/11, four Space Force Guardians shared their personal experiences. Here is the first story shared by the Commander of Space Delta 2, Col. Raj Agrawal. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro).

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Video Reel: Col. Raj Agrawal, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SpaceForce #Guardians #9/11 #SemperSupra

