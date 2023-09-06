Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers set up networks, logistics for Saber Junction 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment set up a tactical operation center (TOC) in a field environment during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023. The Soldiers established an integrated command structure to create a communications and logistics network while training alongside NATO allies and partners.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from August 28 to September 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cherish Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896400
    VIRIN: 230906-A-XE056-3475
    Filename: DOD_109871093
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers set up networks, logistics for Saber Junction 23, by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    JMRC
    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT