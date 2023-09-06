Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCAD Lakehurst Mission Video: SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Senior Airman Matt Porter and Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst's mission is to design, develop, test, and field capabilities for our Navy and Marine Corps team to launch and recover every Naval Aviation platform safely. This video shows how research and development uses science and technology to keep Naval Aviation moving forward for the fleet.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896392
    VIRIN: 230906-F-F3211-1006
    Filename: DOD_109870975
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    fleet
    Navy
    Aircraft carriers
    Department of the Navy
    NAWCAD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst

