Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    167th Airlift Wing supports 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    As part of a deployment readiness exercise, the Maryland National Guard’s 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team moved 16 pieces of equipment to the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 5, 2023, for joint and hazardous material inspections, load planning and load testing. The 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Air Transportation Function joint inspected and validated load plans for the CST equipment on C-17 Globemaster aircraft, Sept. 6, 2023, and the equipment was test-loaded on a C-17, Sept. 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896390
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-PU513-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870973
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing supports 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team exercise, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT