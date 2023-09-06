167th Airlift Wing supports 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team exercise

As part of a deployment readiness exercise, the Maryland National Guard’s 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team moved 16 pieces of equipment to the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 5, 2023, for joint and hazardous material inspections, load planning and load testing. The 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Air Transportation Function joint inspected and validated load plans for the CST equipment on C-17 Globemaster aircraft, Sept. 6, 2023, and the equipment was test-loaded on a C-17, Sept. 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
