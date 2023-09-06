167th Airlift Wing supports 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As part of a deployment readiness exercise, the Maryland National Guard’s 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team moved 16 pieces of equipment to the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 5, 2023, for joint and hazardous material inspections, load planning and load testing. The 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Air Transportation Function joint inspected and validated load plans for the CST equipment on C-17 Globemaster aircraft, Sept. 6, 2023, and the equipment was test-loaded on a C-17, Sept. 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)