EODMU-8 CRRC LAUNCH AND JUMP OPERATIONS

EODMU-8 conducted jump operations following the launch of a combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) over Rota, Spain Aug. 30.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 11:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896385
|VIRIN:
|230908-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|123746
|Filename:
|DOD_109870789
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
