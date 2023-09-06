Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 3rd and 4th Infantry Division Soldiers secure Vehicles and Equipment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    09.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Vehicles and equipment from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division arrive via rail in Poland Sept. 6. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Marne, assisted by Task Force Ivy Soldiers, unloaded military equipment in preparation for future missions at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. As Task Force Ivy Soldiers prepare to return home, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers replace them in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland to train and operate alongside NATO partners. The 3rd and 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896381
    VIRIN: 230906-Z-JS531-1068
    Filename: DOD_109870713
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd and 4th Infantry Division Soldiers secure Vehicles and Equipment, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT