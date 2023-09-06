Vehicles and equipment from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division arrive via rail in Poland Sept. 6. U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Marne, assisted by Task Force Ivy Soldiers, unloaded military equipment in preparation for future missions at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. As Task Force Ivy Soldiers prepare to return home, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers replace them in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland to train and operate alongside NATO partners. The 3rd and 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Alex Soliday)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896381
|VIRIN:
|230906-Z-JS531-1068
|Filename:
|DOD_109870713
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: 3rd and 4th Infantry Division Soldiers secure Vehicles and Equipment, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT