    Welcome by the New DTRA CSEL

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by William Krumpelman 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director Rebecca Hersman announced U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Daniel E. Mangrum as the agency’s new Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) on September 6, 2023. The agency’s new CSEL assumed duties during a Change of Responsibilities ceremony by officially receiving responsibilities from the outgoing CSEL, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Brant C. Shyrigh. Shyrigh retired after serving 34 years in uniform.

    This work, Welcome by the New DTRA CSEL, by William Krumpelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

