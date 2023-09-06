Welcome by the New DTRA CSEL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director Rebecca Hersman announced U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Daniel E. Mangrum as the agency’s new Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) on September 6, 2023. The agency’s new CSEL assumed duties during a Change of Responsibilities ceremony by officially receiving responsibilities from the outgoing CSEL, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Brant C. Shyrigh. Shyrigh retired after serving 34 years in uniform.