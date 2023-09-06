Welcome by the New DTRA CSEL

Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director Rebecca Hersman announced U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Daniel E. Mangrum as the agency’s new Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) on September 6, 2023. The agency’s new CSEL assumed duties during a Change of Responsibilities ceremony by officially receiving responsibilities from the outgoing CSEL, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Brant C. Shyrigh. Shyrigh retired after serving 34 years in uniform.
