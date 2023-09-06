Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, and USACE team members from its Buffalo and Louisville Districts tour the Canandaigua VA Medical Center construction project in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896376
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-HB296-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_109870682
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Great Lakes & Ohio River Division Tours Canandaigua VA Medical Center, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT