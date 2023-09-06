Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Great Lakes & Ohio River Division Tours Canandaigua VA Medical Center

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, and USACE team members from its Buffalo and Louisville Districts tour the Canandaigua VA Medical Center construction project in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023. Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1938 campus. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896376
    VIRIN: 230907-A-HB296-1019
    Filename: DOD_109870682
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US 

    This work, USACE Great Lakes & Ohio River Division Tours Canandaigua VA Medical Center, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Veterans Affairs
    Corps of Engineers
    Louisville District
    Buffalo District
    Canandaigua VA Medical Center

