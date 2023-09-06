video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Reserve's Hurricane Hunters flight is lit up by lightning inside the eye of Hurricane Lee, Sept. 8, over the Atlantic Ocean.

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a component of the 403rd Wing located at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, is a one-of-a-kind organization. It is the only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)