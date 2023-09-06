The Air Force Reserve's Hurricane Hunters flight is lit up by lightning inside the eye of Hurricane Lee, Sept. 8, over the Atlantic Ocean.
The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a component of the 403rd Wing located at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, is a one-of-a-kind organization. It is the only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
