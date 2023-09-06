Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the eye of Hurricane Lee

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve's Hurricane Hunters flight is lit up by lightning inside the eye of Hurricane Lee, Sept. 8, over the Atlantic Ocean.
    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a component of the 403rd Wing located at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, is a one-of-a-kind organization. It is the only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896373
    VIRIN: 230907-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870617
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    Hurricane Lee

