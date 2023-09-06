Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Message to the Force

    ARLINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Chacon 

    Communication Directorate             

    The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric M. Smith and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz deliver a introduce their new series - "Message to the Force." (U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt Joshua E. Chacon)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 10:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 896372
    VIRIN: 230831-M-FW066-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870565
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ARLINGTON, IL, US 

    USMC
    SGTMAJ
    Marines
    AMAC

