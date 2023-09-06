U.S. Army Reserves Best Squad Competition 2023 Helocast

U.S. Army Reserves Best Squad Competitors conducted a "helocast," which is a term derived from "helicopter casting," at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on September 7, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by 1st LT. Robert Karl Smith II)
Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 11:39
