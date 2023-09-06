Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserves Best Squad Competition 2023 Helocast

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Robert Smith 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserves Best Squad Competitors conducted a "helocast," which is a term derived from "helicopter casting," at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on September 7, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by 1st LT. Robert Karl Smith II)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896361
    VIRIN: 230907-A-IP148-9887
    Filename: DOD_109870335
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

