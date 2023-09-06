Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force District of Washington

    Air Force District of Washington leadership transitioned during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., officiated by Air Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider Sept. 6, 2023. Incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, formerly the director, Integration and Innovation, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., accepted the guidon flag from Schneider to formally assume command. Outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, will retire later this year.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 08:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 896351
    VIRIN: 230906-F-CW106-1001
    Filename: DOD_109870298
    Length: 00:53:41
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    AFDW
    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW COC

