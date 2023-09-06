AFDW Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force District of Washington leadership transitioned during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., officiated by Air Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider Sept. 6, 2023. Incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, formerly the director, Integration and Innovation, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., accepted the guidon flag from Schneider to formally assume command. Outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, will retire later this year.