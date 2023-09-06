Air Force District of Washington leadership transitioned during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., officiated by Air Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider Sept. 6, 2023. Incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, formerly the director, Integration and Innovation, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., accepted the guidon flag from Schneider to formally assume command. Outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, will retire later this year.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 08:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|896351
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-CW106-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109870298
|Length:
|00:53:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFDW Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT