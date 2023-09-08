Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 1 September 8 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, shares updates on new military spouse employment opportunities overseas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896350
    VIRIN: 230908-F-QR554-3424
    Filename: DOD_109870207
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 September 8 2023, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    AFN Aviano
    Wyvern 1 Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT