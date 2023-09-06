Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein supports Air Force One refueling

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Air Force One landed at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, on September 8, 2023, for a short period of time to refuel. As the global gateway, Ramstein Air Base serves as one of the main hubs for U.S. aircraft and personnel entering the European and African areas of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896348
    VIRIN: 230908-F-GK375-2634
    Filename: DOD_109870143
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Team Ramstein supports Air Force One refueling, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refueling
    POL
    Air Force One
    Aircraft
    Global Gateway

