Air Force One landed at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany, on September 8, 2023, for a short period of time to refuel. As the global gateway, Ramstein Air Base serves as one of the main hubs for U.S. aircraft and personnel entering the European and African areas of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896348
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-GK375-2634
|Filename:
|DOD_109870143
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Team Ramstein supports Air Force One refueling, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
