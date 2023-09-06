Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COBRA Clinic Physical Therapy

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Air Base's Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen (COBRA) Clinic offers a wide variety of services that supports Airmen assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 30, 2023. COBRA Clinic operates through a hub-spoke model to support injured patients through the entire physical therapy recovery process. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 07:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896347
    VIRIN: 230830-F-QR554-1457
    Filename: DOD_109870133
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COBRA Clinic Physical Therapy, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    COBRA Clinic
    AFN Aviano
    31st Medical Group
    Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen

