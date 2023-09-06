Aviano Air Base's Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen (COBRA) Clinic offers a wide variety of services that supports Airmen assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 30, 2023. COBRA Clinic operates through a hub-spoke model to support injured patients through the entire physical therapy recovery process. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896347
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-QR554-1457
|Filename:
|DOD_109870133
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COBRA Clinic Physical Therapy, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
