Exercise Super Garuda Shield - 92G Interview Reel

U.S. Army Sgt. Dahlia Jn Baptiste, a Culinary Specialist, assigned to 569th Quartermaster Company, Division Special Troops Battalion (DSTB), 25th Infantry Division, discusses her role supporting soldiers during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Training Center, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, September 6, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Christa Riggs)
|09.06.2023
|09.08.2023 03:11
|Interviews
|896337
|230906-A-EB697-1003
|DOD_109869910
|00:01:26
|SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID
|0
|0
