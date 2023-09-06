Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Deputy Mission Commander visits Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    09.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 7, 2023) - Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 deputy mission commander, and representatives from Pacific Partnership 2023 and the Malaysian Army's Royal Medical and Dental Corps meet with Professor Dato Dr. Mohamed Saufi Bin Awang, hospital director of Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center, at the International Islamic University Malaysia during Pacific Partnership 2023, Sept. 7. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896325
    VIRIN: 230907-N-DK867-2001
    Filename: DOD_109869712
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: KUANTAN, MY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Deputy Mission Commander visits Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

