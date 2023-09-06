Pacific Partnership 2023 Deputy Mission Commander visits Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 7, 2023) - Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 deputy mission commander, and representatives from Pacific Partnership 2023 and the Malaysian Army's Royal Medical and Dental Corps meet with Professor Dato Dr. Mohamed Saufi Bin Awang, hospital director of Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center, at the International Islamic University Malaysia during Pacific Partnership 2023, Sept. 7. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)