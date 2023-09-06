KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 7, 2023) - Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 deputy mission commander, and representatives from Pacific Partnership 2023 and the Malaysian Army's Royal Medical and Dental Corps meet with Professor Dato Dr. Mohamed Saufi Bin Awang, hospital director of Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center, at the International Islamic University Malaysia during Pacific Partnership 2023, Sept. 7. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896325
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-DK867-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109869712
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|KUANTAN, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Deputy Mission Commander visits Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Center, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
