    Mikasa Park Cleanup

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220908-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 8, 2023) - Members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Sailors assigned to various commands at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka participated in a Mikasa Battleship and park cleanup community relations event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 21:48
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Japan
    JMSDF
    CFAY
    Community Relations Event

