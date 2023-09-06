U.S. Army Soldiers and Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) play a card game during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at Dodiklatpur, Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Sep. 3, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896319
|VIRIN:
|230903-A-XH155-5644
|Filename:
|DOD_109869597
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|DODIKLATPUR, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US-TNI Card Game B-Roll, by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
