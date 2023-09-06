NAWCAD Lakehurst Mission Video: MAINTENANCE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst's mission is to design, develop, test, and field capabilities for our Navy and Marine Corps team to launch and recover every Naval Aviation platform safely. This video shows how they maintain and keep the fleet in the fight.