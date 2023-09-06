SSC’s GPS Certifications Branch Keeps GPS Secured, Robust, and Accurate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With multi-millions of users worldwide – both civilian and military – relying on Global Positioning System’s (GPS) accurate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) information, it’s not surprising that Space Systems Command has a specialized branch responsible for certifying its accuracy.



The GPS Certification Branch is a specialized team within SSC that is responsible for certifying the hardware, software, and firmware used in GPS systems.



The certification process involves the evaluation of design and testing for various components of GPS systems, including user equipment: the devices used by individuals or organizations to receive GPS signals and determine their precise location.