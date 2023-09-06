Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSC’s GPS Certifications Branch Keeps GPS Secured, Robust, and Accurate

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    With multi-millions of users worldwide – both civilian and military – relying on Global Positioning System’s (GPS) accurate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) information, it’s not surprising that Space Systems Command has a specialized branch responsible for certifying its accuracy.

    The GPS Certification Branch is a specialized team within SSC that is responsible for certifying the hardware, software, and firmware used in GPS systems.

    The certification process involves the evaluation of design and testing for various components of GPS systems, including user equipment: the devices used by individuals or organizations to receive GPS signals and determine their precise location.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 19:42
    Location: US

