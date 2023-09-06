Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, answer a few personal and professional questions at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Marshall and Brundage began their command team term on July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs)
This work, 9.7 Questions with the 97th AMW Command Team, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
