    9.7 Questions with the 97th AMW Command Team

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, answer a few personal and professional questions at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Marshall and Brundage began their command team term on July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 17:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896299
    VIRIN: 230821-F-KM205-2975
    Filename: DOD_109869276
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: US

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Command Team
    97 AMW

