    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors execute a medical Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise

    FT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kelson Brooks, Spc. Dominique Ford and Spc. Cole Moore

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors execute a medical Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise as part of U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 7, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Kelson Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896298
    VIRIN: 230907-A-JL160-1004
    Filename: DOD_109869230
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: FT MCCOY, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors execute a medical Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise, by SGT Kelson Brooks, SPC Dominique Ford and SPC Cole Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

