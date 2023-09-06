U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors execute a medical Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise as part of U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 7, 2023. Sixty Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Kelson Brooks)
|09.07.2023
|09.07.2023 20:32
|B-Roll
|896298
|230907-A-JL160-1004
|DOD_109869230
|00:05:03
|FT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors execute a medical Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise, by SGT Kelson Brooks, SPC Dominique Ford and SPC Cole Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
