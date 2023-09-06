62d MXG tests new MAAPS robotics system

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force partners with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to deliver the Mobile Autonomous Aircraft Platform for Sustainment (MAAPS) robot, to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. The robot was funded through the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract. “It's the first of the MAAPS systems, and we will continue to collaborate and interface with the Air Force and receive feedback to further roll this out at other bases," said Justin Bressi, business development manager for Sarcos. “If we could utilize this on top of the aircraft to visually do an inspection up there we could possibly be saving months of not knowing what's going on," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Capelle, maintenance engineering superintendent with the 62d Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)