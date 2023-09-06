Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d MXG tests new MAAPS robotics system

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force partners with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to deliver the Mobile Autonomous Aircraft Platform for Sustainment (MAAPS) robot, to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 8, 2023. The robot was funded through the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract. “It's the first of the MAAPS systems, and we will continue to collaborate and interface with the Air Force and receive feedback to further roll this out at other bases," said Justin Bressi, business development manager for Sarcos. “If we could utilize this on top of the aircraft to visually do an inspection up there we could possibly be saving months of not knowing what's going on," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Capelle, maintenance engineering superintendent with the 62d Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 17:33
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, 62d MXG tests new MAAPS robotics system, by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robot
    JBLM
    Innovation
    Team McChord
    62d MXG
    MAAPS

