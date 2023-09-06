In this week's look around the Air Force, selected servicemembers can take the DoD gender relations survey anonymously, Special Leave Accrual has some important changes, and the Air Force is aligning promotion boards for officers to evaluation closeout dates.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896278
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-KT515-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109868984
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Gender Relations Survey, Special Leave Changes, Promotion Board Alignment, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT