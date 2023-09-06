An F-16 Viper assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 17, 2023. The 8th FS is responsible for training combat-ready fighter pilots and is one of three fighter squadrons in the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896256
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109868474
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman F-16 timelapse, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
