Holloman F-16 timelapse

An F-16 Viper assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 17, 2023. The 8th FS is responsible for training combat-ready fighter pilots and is one of three fighter squadrons in the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)