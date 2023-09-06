Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman F-16 timelapse

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 17, 2023. The 8th FS is responsible for training combat-ready fighter pilots and is one of three fighter squadrons in the 49th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896256
    VIRIN: 230817-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_109868474
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Holloman F-16 timelapse, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    Holloman
    Fighting Falcon
    Viper

