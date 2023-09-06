B-2 Spirit Hot Pit in Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-2 Spirits assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participated in the B-2s the first hot pit refueling at Ørland flystasjon, Brekstad, Norway, Aug. 29, 2023. The B-2s are currently operating out of Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-4. The BTF provides aircrews the ability to forward posture strategic bombers within the European theater, enabling integration with NATO Allies and partners to advance the ability for the allies to operate as a single, cohesive force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)