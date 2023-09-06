Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit Hot Pit in Norway

    NORWAY

    08.29.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-2 Spirits assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participated in the B-2s the first hot pit refueling at Ørland flystasjon, Brekstad, Norway, Aug. 29, 2023. The B-2s are currently operating out of Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-4. The BTF provides aircrews the ability to forward posture strategic bombers within the European theater, enabling integration with NATO Allies and partners to advance the ability for the allies to operate as a single, cohesive force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896235
    VIRIN: 230829-F-ZT243-1001
    Filename: DOD_109868397
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: NO

    NATO
    Whiteman AFB
    Partnership
    509th Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

