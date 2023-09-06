B-2 Spirit Hot Pit in Norway

Two B-2 Spirits assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., participated in the B-2s the first hot pit refueling at Ørland flystasjon, Brekstad, Norway, Aug. 29, 2023. The B-2s are currently operating out of Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland for Bomber Task Force Europe 23-4. The BTF provides aircrews the ability to forward posture strategic bombers within the European theater, enabling integration with NATO Allies and partners to advance the ability for the allies to operate as a single, cohesive force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)
Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 12:15
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|896235
VIRIN:
|230829-F-ZT243-1001
Filename:
|DOD_109868397
Length:
|00:01:34
Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
