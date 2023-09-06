Running at Altitude: Patrick Buzzard's Journey Through the Leadville 100

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, where the air is thin and the trails unforgiving, the Leadville Trail 100 Run stands as one of the most grueling ultramarathons in the world. The course spans 100 miles through unforgiving mountain terrain, subjecting runners to not only the physical rigors of distance and elevation but also the mental hurdles of isolation and self-doubt. Among the athletes who gather here is Patrick Buzzard, 53, a man whose journey to this starting line is as compelling as the race itself — a journey of service, setbacks, and unyielding determination.



In this video, Buzzard, 4th Test and Evaluation security manager, crosses the finish line of the Leadville Trail 100 Run with his daughter, Hailey Buzzard, with a time of 29 hours, 48 minutes, and 57 seconds, just beating the 30-hour time limit. (Courtesy video)