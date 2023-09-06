Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Running at Altitude: Patrick Buzzard's Journey Through the Leadville 100

    LEADVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, where the air is thin and the trails unforgiving, the Leadville Trail 100 Run stands as one of the most grueling ultramarathons in the world. The course spans 100 miles through unforgiving mountain terrain, subjecting runners to not only the physical rigors of distance and elevation but also the mental hurdles of isolation and self-doubt. Among the athletes who gather here is Patrick Buzzard, 53, a man whose journey to this starting line is as compelling as the race itself — a journey of service, setbacks, and unyielding determination.

    In this video, Buzzard, 4th Test and Evaluation security manager, crosses the finish line of the Leadville Trail 100 Run with his daughter, Hailey Buzzard, with a time of 29 hours, 48 minutes, and 57 seconds, just beating the 30-hour time limit. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896233
    VIRIN: 230820-F-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109868395
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LEADVILLE, CO, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    4th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    Leadville Trail 100 Run

